Gary David Reeger


1947 - 2019
Gary David Reeger Obituary
WICHITA, Kan. - Gary David Reeger, 72, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 in Wichita, Kan.

He was born on Feb. 2, 1947 to the late Merle David and Clara Jane (Feaster) Reeger in Philipsburg.

He married Joleen (Patry) Reeger on Dec. 7, 1968.

He is survived by his wife, Joleen; daughters, Dawn Jeannette (David) Lane, and Cassandra Reeger; a sister-in-law, Margie Reeger; grandchildren, Loren, Cecilia, Clara and Madeline Lane; and nephew, Lewis Reeger.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Louis Reeger.

A private family burial will take place on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mark Catholic Cemetery, St. Mark, Kan.

The family suggests memorials be established with a .

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wulf-Ast Mortuary, 213 W. Wichita Ave., Colwich, Kan.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2019
