|
|
Gary L. Bloom, 68, of Clearfield, died on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
He was born on Feb. 16, 1951 in Clearfield, a son of the late Kermit and Twylet (Fulkerson) Bloom.
Gary was employed with Bob McCracken's garbage service and had also worked in maintenance at the car wash in Curwensville.
He is survived by the following brothers and sisters: Conward Fulkerson of NY, Jean VandeMark of Stevensville, Marie Bloom of Faunce, Nancy Stonebraker of VT, Gladys Aughenbaugh of Glen Richey, and Guy Bloom of Faunce; and several nieces and nephews and other family members.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters: Doris Lichvarcik, Linda Wriglesworth and Janet Bloom; and a brother, Carl Bloom.
Friends will be received at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield on Thursday from 4-7 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, 113 North Third St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
To sign the online guestbook, go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019