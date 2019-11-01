|
|
BLANDBURG - Gary L. Hockenberry, 55, of Blandburg, died unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019 at his residence following an apparent heart attack.
He was born Jan. 20, 1964 in Spangler, a son of the late George and Shirley (Phillips) Hockenberry.
On Aug. 31, 2019, in Hollentown, he married Kriss A. Baum, who survives along with a daughter, Angel D. (Marc) Whetstone of Coalport; a stepson, Brett A. Doughty, at home; and his stepmother, Carole Hockenberry of Johnstown. Also a much anticipated grandson is due in a few months.
He was also preceded in death by two brothers, George "Joe" and Terry.
Gary was employed at Kunzler Meats, Tyrone as a press operator. He attended Hollentown Assembly of God, was a member of the Coalport Moose and a social member of the Coalport .
A private visitation and funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Fruit Hill Cemetery, Ansonville.
Arrangements by McQuown Funeral Home, Glasgow.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019