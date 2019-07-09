Home

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
Gary L. Johnson


1948 - 2019
Gary L. Johnson Obituary
LANSE - Gary L. Johnson, 70, of Lanse, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at Mt. Laurel Nursing Home, Clearfield.

Born July 11, 1948 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Adolph and Hilma Johnson of Lanse.

He's survived by two sons, Dan and his wife Leah of Buffalo, N.Y., and Tim and his wife Kristen of Pittsburgh. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Caden and Marlana Johnson of Buffalo, N.Y., Vera and Levi Johnson of Pittsburgh, and his loving brother Richard Johnson of Lanse.

Friends will be received from 5 to 7p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at the chapel of Strange & Weaver Funeral Home, Morrisdale, with Pastor Matt Mitchell officiating a service following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The .
Published in The Progress from July 9 to July 10, 2019
