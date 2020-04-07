|
Gary Orwig, 83, of Clearfield died on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born on Jan. 15, 1937 in Aaronsburg, a son of the late Cyrus and Phyllis (Sweeney) Orwig.
He was a graduate of Lock Haven State University of PA in 1964 where he was an NCAA Soccer All American and NAIA Baseball All American. He was then employed as a teacher with the Curwensville Area School District for 35 years, retiring in 1997. While teaching, he coached basketball, baseball and football. He holds life memberships with the Pennsylvania School Educators Association and the National Educators Association.
He was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, Clearfield.
Orwig served with the U. S. Navy.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa B. Orwig of New Orleans, La.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Jayne (Ramish) Orwig on April 9, 2010 and whom he wed Dec. 19, 1958. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Ivan Orwig.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020