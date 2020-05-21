GARY ORWIG
Gary Orwig, 83, of Clearfield died on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.

A "drive-through" visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.

Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles and drive by the chapel to pay their respects and give condolences to the family.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service can be viewed on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/beardsleyfh at 2:30 p.m.

Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com

Published in The Progress from May 21 to May 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
113 N 3Rd St
Clearfield, PA 16830
(814) 765-5731
