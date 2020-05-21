Gary Orwig, 83, of Clearfield died on Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
A "drive-through" visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 1-2 p.m. at the Calvary Cemetery, Clearfield.
Visitors are asked to stay in their vehicles and drive by the chapel to pay their respects and give condolences to the family.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service can be viewed on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/beardsleyfh at 2:30 p.m.
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from May 21 to May 22, 2020.