Gay Lee Peters


1963 - 2019
Gay Lee Peters Obituary
Gay Lee Peters, 56, of Clearfield, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday Nov. 28, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones and children.

Born on April 5, 1963 in Madera, she was the daughter of the late Glenn & Margaret (Alexander) Peters.

Gay Lee received her GED and pursued her education at South Hills Business School in 1998.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Susan Muhaw; and three brothers, Gerald, Roy and Gene Peters.

She is survived by a son, Craig Peters and his wife Heather of Cumberland, Md., and a daughter, Randa Reams of Chester Hill; four brothers, David Peters and his wife Judy of Coalport, Donald Peters and his wife Peggy of Clearfield, Thomas Peters of Sabula, and Jay Peters and his wife Cindy of Lusby, Md.; a sister, Jolene Derosier of Greenville, N.C.; two grandchildren, Easton and Miles Peters; also by a sister-in-law, Darlene Peters; and several nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Her pastime included cheering on the Steelers and playing with her cat, Dusty.

A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
