GRAMPIAN - Gazella Zabreski, 94, of Grampian, passed away Thursday Oct. 10, 2019 at Christ The King Manor in DuBois.
Born Jan. 13, 1925 in Barnesboro (Northern Cambria), she was the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Telepanick) Kizak. Mrs. Zabreski had been a caregiver/aid at the Ebensburg State School, had worked in the shoe factory in Hastings, and also had worked in a shoe store in Barnesboro. She was a member of St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Grampian.
On April 14, 1947 at St. John's Roman Catholic Church in Barnesboro, she wed Stanley Andrew Zabresky who preceded her in death on May 6, 2001. She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Anna and Helen; brothers, Michael, Victor and Jack; three infant sisters; and three infant brothers.
Surviving are three daughters: Barbara Thorpe and husband Jack of Bellefonte, Andrea Fleming and husband James of Grampian and Cynthia Zabreski and husband William Herring of Arlington, VA.
Also surviving are five grandchildren: James C. Fleming III and wife Tina, Chris Fleming, Anna Schirling and husband Kenneth, Michael Herring and Elizabeth Herring and husband Ivan Garcia as well as four great-grandchildren: Michael Fleming, Jorja Fleming, Davis Fleming and Haley Schirling.
She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great grandmother, an avid reader and loved to travel. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
At the request of Mrs. Zabreski there will be no public visitation and a Memorial Mass Celebration will be held at a later date. Interment will be in the St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Grampian.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Fr. Niebling Memorial Scholarship Fund of St. Bonaventure Church, 306 Walnut St, Curwensville, PA 16833.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019