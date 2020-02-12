|
George Albert Law, 92, of Clearfield died on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020 at Colonial Courtyard, Clearfield.
He was born on April 5, 1927 in Clearfield, a son of the late Wilford and Ethel (Kephart) Law.
Mr. Law graduated from Clearfield Area High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving in World War II. He then returned to the Clearfield area and retired from Kurtz Brothers in 1988.
He was a life member of the Clearfield Eagles, the Clearfield Legion, the Mosquito Creek Sportsman's Club. He was also a life member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Clearfield. Mr. Law was a member of the Second Ward Fire Company for over 35 years and a 15 year member of the Clearfield County Fair Board.
He is survived by five children, Lucille Tew and husband Steven, Gail Harper and husband Walter, C. Lester Hudson, Gerald Hudson and wife Jackie, and Judith Zapsky and husband Richard Jr.; fourteen grandchildren, Larry Simcox and wife Joyce, Victoria Stallings and husband Johnathan, Aimee McGarry and husband Cameron, Becky Michael and husband Aaron, Theresa Robison and husband Gary, Leslie London and husband Daniel, Amanda Zortman and husband Raymond, Lester D. Hudson and wife Dawn, William Hudson and wife Nikkita, Holli Jo Hudson and husband Keith, Gerald Hudson, Jr., Leeann Graham, Domanick Graham, and Brandy Tew Young and husband Nicholas; and a brother, Robert Law and wife Beverly.
He is also survived by 23 great-grandchildren, Brittany Carpenter, Megan Ladd, Jennifer Simcox, Kellyn and Kennedy Young, Remington and Abigail McGarry, Gunnar, Connor and Tanner Michael, Sierra and Gared Robison, Brent and Brylee and Bradley London, Cheyenne and Robert Zortman, Katelyn, Hunter, Chase and Mia Hudson, Maikayla Blake, and Kaylei Chandler; two great-great grandsons, Waylon Knepp and Wesson McGarry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Law; two sons, Blair Dean Hudson Jr. and Allen Law; a daughter-in-law, Pamela Law; and a brother.
Funeral services will be held at the Trinity United Methodist Church, Clearfield, on Saturday at 1 p.m. with Pastor TJ McCabe and Pastor C. Fredrick Ralston officiating. Interment will follow be in the Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
Friends will be received at the church on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, 121 South Second St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020