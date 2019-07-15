CLARENCE - George J. Tirch, 84, of Clarence, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.



Born on April 14, 1935, in Osceola Mills, he was the son of the late Peter L. and Helen M. Slotter Tirch.



On Nov. 5, 1966, at St. Michaels Catholic Church in Clarence, he married the Elizabeth J, "Betsy" Ludwig, who survives at home.



George was a 1953 graduate of Osceola Mills High School. He enlisted in the United States Army right after high school and received an honorable discharge.



He was a life member of the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church in Osceola Mills, where he sang in the choir for many years.



George worked on the road crew as a blaster on Interstate 80 when it came through Centre County. In 1967, he went to work for JH France Refractories as a carpenter. He retired in 1997 after 30 years of service.



George enjoyed hunting, fishing, woodworking, and eating delicious food. He was very passionate about his gardening. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and supporting them in all their sporting events. George played the accordion in his Polka band, "The Naturals". His band played throughout the Centre region for more than 30 years.



George is survived by his wife; one son, George P. Tirch and his wife Susan of Mars, and their three children, Nicholas, Ella, and Jack; one daughter, Danielle L. Koleno and her husband Troy of Clarence, and their four children, Jacob, Seth, Drew, and Ethan.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his step father, Joseph Lipka; two brothers, Paul Tirch and Michael Tirch, and one sister, Sonja Eckberg.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. with a Parastas service at 7:30 p.m. at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe.



Divine Funeral Liturgy will be on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 50 Koleski Club Rd., Osceola Mills with the Rev. Fr. Jacob Piruta officiating.



Burial with full military honors will follow Mass at St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery in Clarence.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Nativity of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 133, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St., Snow Shoe.



An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com. Published in The Progress from July 15 to July 16, 2019