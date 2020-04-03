|
George L. Braucht, 85, of Clearfield, died on Monday, March 30, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois.
He was born on July 23, 1934 in Covert, a son of the late Norman and Miriam Braucht.
Mr. Braucht had been employed with the former Warner Cable, of Clearfield. George was an avid fisherman - if there was a fish in the water, George would find it. Most important to George was his family. He was well known to all to be a helper to all mankind. Never would anyone meet a man more willing to lend a hand. George was very happy to have the past two years to spend with his great granddaughter, Mya. George will rest in peace being reunited with his wife. As we all know, George was never without Louise - Amen.
Mr. Braucht served in the United State Army from September 1951 until he was honorably discharged in September of 1959.
He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Kelly and husband Michael of Woodland; two grandsons, Shawn Kelly of Clearfield, and Shane Kelly and wife Tracy of Bigler; a great-granddaughter, Mya Louise Kelly; a brother, Paul Braucht and wife Barbara of Shamokin; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Louise A. (Wool) Braucht on Dec. 14, 2017. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Roberta Hubert; and two brothers, William and David Braucht.
In honoring Mr. Braucht's wishes, there will be no services observed.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
