IRVONA - George Lucas, 97, of Irvona, died Oct. 8, 2019 at UPMC Altoona.
He was born May 6, 1922 in Irvona, a son of Frank Lucas and Tatiana (Lesova) Lucas.
He was a past-president of Coalport -Irvona Rotary Club, a founder of the Irvona Municipal Authority, and member of BCI Chamber of Commerce, Clearfield Democratic Association, and Bee Keepers Association.
He worked as a plumber as owner/operater of Lucase Plumbing and Heating.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, serving in WWII.
Surviving are a daughter, Susan Lucas and husband Robert Oakley of Erie; a son, Frank Lucas and wife Donna Westrick Lucas of Philipsburg; three granddaughters, Nicki Lucas, Candace Oakley, and Katy Oakley; two sisters-in-law, Chris Lucas and Jean Lucas.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Lucas; mother, Tatiana (Lesova )Lucas; wife, Georgene (Davis) Lucas; six sisters, Mary Bihun, Anna Moslak, Sophie Mandell, Kathrine Finch, Ethel Ivicic, and Helen Ninosky; and five brothers, John Lucas, Bill Lucas, Theodore Lucas, Nick Lucas, and Walter Lucas.
Friends will be received Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona. A Panikhida Service will be held at 8 p.m. on Friday.
Services will be held at St. Michael's Orthodox Church, Irvona at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Hiermonk Fr. David Lewis officiating.
Interment will follow at St. Michael's Orthodox Cemetery, Irvona.
In lieu of flowers, donations may sent to St. Michael's Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 158, Irvona, PA 16656.
Online condolences may be sent to www.lloyddimmickfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019