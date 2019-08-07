|
George Samuel 'Sam' Carns Sr., 83, of Clearfield died on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at his home.
He was born on Dec. 13, 1935 in Clearfield, a son of the late George Welty and Helen (Haney) Carns.
He was a charter member of Community Baptist Church, Curwensville. Mr. Carns was a brick layer by trade and a 50-year member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craft workers. He loved football, auto racing and was an avid outdoorsman.
Since 1995, he has maintained the Leitzinger Spring at Moose Creek for everyone to enjoy.
Mr. Carns was also a United States National Guard veteran, having served his country for four years.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann (Bumbarger) Carns; five children, G. Samuel Carns Jr. and wife Laura of Warsaw, Ind., Matthew A. Carns and wife Sally of Greenbelt, Md., Susan C. Cottongim and husband Jeff of Salisbury, Md., Ann Michele Hoopsick and husband Dave of Colonial Heights, Va., and Paul A. Carns and wife Julie of Osceola, Ind.; 17 grandchildren; one great-grandson; four sisters, Nancy Potts of Clearfield, Rebecca Lawhead and husband Terry of Enola, Martha Brillon of Foster, R.I., and Melissa Carns of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Jones.
Funeral services will be held at the Community Baptist Church, Curwensville on Monday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Todd Hogue officiating.
Interment will be in the Stoneville Cemetery, Clearfield.
Friends will be received at the church on Monday from 9-11 a.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Community Baptist Church, Attn: Mission Fund, P.O. Box 202, Curwensville, PA 16833.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019