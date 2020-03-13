|
OSCEOLA MILLS - George T. Webster, 70, of Osceola Mills, died on Friday, March 13, 2020 at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College.
Born on May 15, 1949 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late George and Estella (Warful) Webster. He married Linda "Kathy" (Buynak) Webster on Jan. 8, 1971 in Beccaria; she survives at home.
He was of the Christian Faith.
George was a retired boiler plant operator for the former Philipsburg State General Hospital and also SCI Huntingdon. He had received his GED. He was a collector and restorer of antique autos and was a member of the Central Mountains Region Antique Automobile Club of Clearfield.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Stella Mac Novak and Pauline Bratton.
Along with his wife he is survived by one daughter, Mandy Webster of Harrisburg; one son, George Kerry Webster of Osceola Mills; one sister, Sandy Schmoke of Houtzdale; and one brother, Eugene Webster of Houtzdale.
The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills with Deacon Dennis Socash officiating. Burial will be at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 12:30 p.m. to funeral time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020