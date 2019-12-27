|
CURWENSVILLE - George William Anderson, 84, of Curwensville, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at UPMC Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born Aug. 24, 1935 in Curwensville, he was the son of Blair and Charlotte (Swatsworth) Anderson. Mr. Anderson was an administrator for Lawrence Township and was a U.S. Marine Veteran of the Korean War.
He was a member of Curwensville Noble Lodge #480 F. & A.M., the Coudersport Consistory, the Jaffa Shrine, the Clearfield Shrine Club and the Clearfield Oriental Band, the Curwensville American Legion Post 505 and the Curwensville LOOM.
He was an avid golfer, he had coached Little League baseball, and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving is a daughter, Georgia Anderson Colberg of Curwensville and husband Bruce Colberg of Glen Campbell; several grandchildren, including grandson Kem Parada and wife Jamie and their children.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Debbie Anderson; a sister, Loretta Norris; and a brother, Joseph Anderson.
Funeral services for George Anderson will be held at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Stephen D. Shields officiating. Interment will be in the Oak Hill Cemetery in Curwensville.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Sunday, Dec. 29 from 2-5 p.m. and again on Monday from 10 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m.
Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.
Noble Lodge #480 F.&A.M. will conduct Masonic Memorial Services Sunday at 1:45 p.m.
The family suggests contributions be made to the .
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019