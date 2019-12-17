|
HYDE - Gerald Albert Knepp, 89, of Hyde, died on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at the Ridgeview Elder Care and Rehabilitation Center, Curwensville.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1930 in Woodland, a son of the late Albert L. and Nellie I. (McCoy) Knepp.
Mr. Knepp retired from Crescent Brick in 1995 after 45 years service. While there, he held various offices in Local 656, United Brick and Clay Union.
He was also a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict. He served on the destroyers U.S.S. Knapp, U.S.S. Wadleigh, and U.S.S. K.D. Bailey.
He was a life member of both the Hyde and Clearfield Vol. Fire Companies, a member of the Clearfield American Legion and a past member of the Clearfield .
He is survived by a daughter, Constance M. Pelton of Harrisburg; two grandchildren, Gary D. Pelton Jr. and wife Rebecca C. (Clark) of Peyton, Colo., and Nanette C. Pelton of Clearfield; and four great-grandchildren, Trey Pelton and wife Sarah, Erin Pelton, Steven Frank, and Gabrielle Frank.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret E. (Faulkner) on Dec. 17, 2000 and whom he wed on Nov. 1, 1956. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Joann M. Stiner.
In honoring Mr. Knepp's wishes, there will be no public services.
Burial will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019