GRAMPIAN - Gerald Dickerson "Dick" McDonald, 89, of Grampian, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at his residence.
Born July 4, 1930 in LaJose, he was the son of Gerald and Amanda (Michaels) McDonald. Mr. McDonald had been a heavy equipment operator having worked for the former Piper Aircraft and was retired from Clearfield Equipment and also had been a farmer.
He was a member of the former Grampian Church of God and was a member of the church's coffee club. He was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean War.
He loved his family and was a devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather.
On Jan. 24, 1951 in Five Points, he wed the former Lenore Anne Wall who preceded him in death on Jan. 11, 2017. He was also preceded in death by his parents, brothers Carlton "Pigeon" and Edward McDonald and sisters Ellen McDonald, Vera Hurd, Ethel Micheals, Geraldine Stauffer and an infant brother. He was the last member of his generation.
Surviving are four daughters: Rhonda Bash and husband Michael, Tracy Rowles and husband Ron, Jill McDonald and Leslie Bloom and husband Sherman. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren: Matt Bash and wife Heather, Kasey Butler and husband Tim, Ryan Verelli and fiancée Melony, Nichole Parrish and husband Jason, Marc Bloom, Brett Bloom and Meg Bloom, as well as 12 great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by two special caregivers: his niece, Carole McDonald and a special family friend, Lisa Summerson.
Funeral services for Gerald McDonald will be held at the Alliance Church of Curwensville on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at 5 p.m. with Mr. James Thorp officiating. Interment will be in the Friends Cemetery of Grampian.
Friends will be received at the church on Monday from 2 p.m. until time of services at 5 p.m.
Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery by the Clearfield Honor Guard.
The family suggests contributions be made to the Penn Highlands Clearfield Hospice.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019