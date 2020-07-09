HOUTZDALE - Gerald "Squeak" Kerin, 64, of Houtzdale, died on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the UPMC Altoona Hospital.
Born on Nov. 28, 1955 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late James Michael Kerin, Bertha May (McKissick) Kerin and Lloyd Ralph Stonebraker.
Squeak worked as an auto body repairman and as a heating and plumbing technician.
He was a member of Saint Anthony's Society of Osceola Mills, the Philipsburg American Legion, the VFW Post 5020 of Osceola Mills and the Slovak Club of Osceola Mills.
In addition to his parents and step-father, he was preceded in death by a twin brother, Thomas Edward Kern; two nephews; and one niece.
He is survived by his companion, Eleanor Kasubick of Houtzdale; one step-daughter, Christina Emel Kerin of West Decatur; one sister, Linda Jean Kephart and her husband Mark of Mt. Joy; two brothers, William J. Kerin and his wife Gail of Bigler, and Michael J. Kerin and his wife Sharon of State College; and 22 nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills.
Burial will be at the Umbria Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
Memorial contributions may be made to Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, P.O. Box 157, Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
To sign the online guestbook go to: www.heathfuneral.com.