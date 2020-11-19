PHILIPSBURG - Gerald L. "Champ" Wilson, 74, of Philipsburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at his home.
Born Feb. 5, 1946 in West Decatur, he was a son of the late Thomas Wilson and Cora (Eckley) Wilson.
Champ was a graduate of Philipsburg High School, where he was active in baseball, and was a Correction Officer at SCI Rockview, SCI Cresson and retired from SCI Houtzdale.
A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served during Vietnam. Champ was a member of the Philipsburg VFW Louis P. Jenkins Post 3450, Philipsburg AmVets Post 159, and Philipsburg American Legion John Ashley Dennis Jr. Post 437.
He enjoyed fishing and was a fan of Penn State, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Atlanta Braves.
On March 12, 1994 in Philipsburg, he married Kathy "Kate" (Gallaher) Wilson, who survives at home. Also surviving are children Brian Wilson and Kevin Wilson, both of Colorado Springs, CO; Nicole (Robert) Shaw of Osceola Mills, Richard Shimmel and Matthew (Julie) Shimmel, both of Wallaceton; a brother, James Carney of Clearfield; a sister, Darlene (John) Deacon of West Decatur; and five grandchildren, Thomas Wilson, Andrew Woods, Brady Woods, Paige Carson and Wendell Shimmel.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.
A graveside service, with military honors conducted by members of the American Legion John Ashley Dennis Jr. Post 437, will be held at the Philipsburg Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 12 p.m.
Honoring Champ's wishes, there will be no public viewing. The family wishes to especially thank Kari and Laura for their hospice love and care. Memorial contributions may be made to the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, P.O. Box 319, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648.
Arrangements are under the care of the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St. Philipsburg. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.