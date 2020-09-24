Gerald N. Shaffner, 86, of Clearfield, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Shaffner was born Feb. 27, 1934 in Clearfield, the son of Charles E. Snyder and Margaret P. Shaffner.
He was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School.
Mr. Shaffner had retired from Construction Welding where he worked for various businesses including Williams & Green, Kifers, Penn Furniture, R.D. Goss, Marathon, and Walmart.
He was a United States Air Force Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and stationed in Germany.
Mr. Shaffner was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clearfield where he was a trustee and usher. He served many years helping maintain the church and parsonage. He was a born-again Christian.
He enjoyed traveling on bus trips with his wife and friends.
Gerald is survived by four children, Gregory Shaffner and his wife Barbara of Clearfield, Steven Shaffner and his wife Sandy of Curwensville, Douglas Shaffner and his companion Kim of Lewisville, Texas, and Sherry Dixon and her husband Tim of Sanborn; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Shaffner of Florida; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Mr. Shaffner was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Marjorie (Gill) Shaffner; second wife, Alice L. (Bell) Shaffner who passed away July 21, 2017 and whom he married June 21, 1975; and a son, Randy Shaffner.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Clearfield with Pastor Matt Brown and Pastor Robert Achey co-officiating.
Interment will be at Mahaffey Cemetery.
Military Honors will be accorded at the First Baptist Church, Clearfield, by the Clearfield Area Honor Guard.
Friends will be received at the church on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the hour of funeral services.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church, 111 N. 2nd St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.
To send online tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.