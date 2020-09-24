1/1
GERALD N. SHAFFNER
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share GERALD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald N. Shaffner, 86, of Clearfield, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Shaffner was born Feb. 27, 1934 in Clearfield, the son of Charles E. Snyder and Margaret P. Shaffner.

He was a graduate of Clearfield Area High School.

Mr. Shaffner had retired from Construction Welding where he worked for various businesses including Williams & Green, Kifers, Penn Furniture, R.D. Goss, Marathon, and Walmart.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and stationed in Germany.

Mr. Shaffner was a member of the First Baptist Church of Clearfield where he was a trustee and usher. He served many years helping maintain the church and parsonage. He was a born-again Christian.

He enjoyed traveling on bus trips with his wife and friends.

Gerald is survived by four children, Gregory Shaffner and his wife Barbara of Clearfield, Steven Shaffner and his wife Sandy of Curwensville, Douglas Shaffner and his companion Kim of Lewisville, Texas, and Sherry Dixon and her husband Tim of Sanborn; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles Shaffner of Florida; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Mr. Shaffner was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Marjorie (Gill) Shaffner; second wife, Alice L. (Bell) Shaffner who passed away July 21, 2017 and whom he married June 21, 1975; and a son, Randy Shaffner.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Clearfield with Pastor Matt Brown and Pastor Robert Achey co-officiating.

Interment will be at Mahaffey Cemetery.

Military Honors will be accorded at the First Baptist Church, Clearfield, by the Clearfield Area Honor Guard.

Friends will be received at the church on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020 from 9 a.m. until the hour of funeral services.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the First Baptist Church, 111 N. 2nd St., Clearfield, PA 16830.

The Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield are in charge of the arrangements.

To send online tributes please go to www.bennettandhouser.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.
312 East Locust Street
Clearfield, PA 16830
8147658251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved