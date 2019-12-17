|
|
CURWENSVILLE - Geraldine M. Wriglesworth, 100, of Curwensville died on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019 at Marion Manor, Curwensville.
She was born on Oct. 21, 1919 in Clearfield, a daughter of the late Raymond and Martha (Garthwaite) Swales.
Mrs. Wriglesworth was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her family. She attended the First Baptist Church, Curwensville and the Christian Women's Club where she served on the organizing committee for several years.
She is survived by her children, Duane Wriglesworth and wife Darlene of Curwensville, Dennis Wriglesworth and wife Elizabeth of Clearfield, Margaret Ann Barrett and husband R. Dean of Clearfield, and Colleen Reiter of Atlanta, Ga.; six grandchildren, Brian Barrett and wife Denise, Duane Wriglesworth and wife Melissa, Kimberly Litz and husband Darren, Drew Wriglesworth and wife Shelly, Eric Wriglesworth and wife Kelly, and Shane Wriglesworth and wife Alexis; 12 great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin N. Wriglesworth on Jan. 16, 2001 and whom she wed March 29, 1937 in Cumberland, Md. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, James, Francis and Ralph Swales.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, Curwensville on Saturday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Daniel Osterhout officiating.
Interment will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.
Friends will be received at the church on Saturday from 10-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to First Baptist Church, Curwensville, P.O. Box 312, Curwensville, PA 16833.
Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Curwensville is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019