Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc
91 Rose St
Irvona, PA 16656
(814) 672-3700
Gerri L. Passmore


1971 - 2019
Gerri L. Passmore Obituary
MAHAFFEY - Gerri L. Passmore, 48, of Mahaffey (New Washington), died Oct. 14, 2019 at his residence.

He was born April 11, 1971 in Spangler, a son of Ed Passmore and Bonnie ( Kester) Passmore .

He was a member of Kellytown Church.

He worked as a caregiver for CRI.

Surviving are his father, Ed Passmore; mother, Bonnie (Kester) Passmore; daughters, Annabella Passmore and Jolene Passmore; sister, Jennifer R. Passmore; four brothers, Edward W. (Justene) Passmore, Stephen D. (Gloria) Passmore, John M. (Millisa) Passmore, and Louis E. (Cassandra) Passmore.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pegi S. (Hockenberry) Passmore; and a son, Vincent Nicholas Passmore.

Friends will be received Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, Oct. 17 from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, Inc., Irvona.

Services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home Inc., Irvona, with Pastor Robert Witherow officiating.

Interment will follow at New Washington Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lloyddimmickfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
