Gertrude L. Dillen, 100, of Clearfield, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 at Mountain Laurel Nursing Home.
She was born on April 22, 1919 in Houtzdale, the daughter of the late Richard and Lillian (Mills) Marien.
On Aug. 21, 1943 she married Homer R. Dillen, who preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 1981.
Gertrude was a member of the Eastern Star since 1952, Past Worthy Matron, District Deputy and Past Mother Advisor Rainbow Girls. She was a member of the Sarah Circle of the Presbyterian Church where she was a member for 73 years.
She is survived by her daughter, Carol Stroup and her husband Corriell of Hernando, Fla.; son-in-law, Seth Cowder of Woodland; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild; three siblings, Florence Russo of Inverness, Fla., Caroline Osewalt of Burlington, N.C., and Shirley Alberalla of Houtzdale.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Colleen Cowder; and three siblings, Donald Marien, Richard Marien and Florella Gorman.
Funeral Services will be held at the Bennett and Houser Funeral Home, Inc. of Clearfield on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 7 p.m. with the Rev. John White officiating.
Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 2-4 and 6 p.m. until the hour of services.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to the Brisbin First Church of God, 525 Swoope St., PO Box 32, Brisbin, PA 16620.
To send online tributes go to www.bennettandhouser.com or www.mem.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020