PHILADELPHIA - Gladys Florence Pavlock, 87, of Philadelphia, and formerly Curwensville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Villa in Flourtown, outside Philadelphia.
Born Feb. 3, 1933, in Hastings, she was the daughter of Merle and Florence (Nelson) Yeager of Hastings.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, L. James Pavlock and brother, Tom Yeager.
Gladys is survived by her two sons James Pavlock of Philadelphia, and Tom Pavlock (wife Julia) of Jupiter, FL and three grandchildren: Samantha, Jacob and Victoria Pavlock of Jupiter, FL. Also surviving are her three siblings Delora Carruba of Ellicott City, MD, Merle Yeager of Philipsburg, and Russell Yeager of Hastings, along with brother-in-law Dewey Pavlock of Hanover, sister-in-law Olivia Yeager of Columbia, MD and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gladys attended Mercy Hospital nursing school in Altoona and later received her BS degree in Nursing from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She worked many years as a pediatrics nurse at Clearfield Hospital, before working as a school nurse for 20 years in Curwensville before retiring in 1992.
James and Gladys were married for 42 years. Gladys enjoyed cooking, decorating, travel and sharing time with her family and friends.
Gladys was a member of St. Timothy's Church in Curwensville and St. Francis Xavier Church in Philadelphia.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated with relatives and friends at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 2319 Green St., Philadelphia, PA. Visit www.dinanfuneralhome.com.
Committal will be at St. Joseph's Mission Cemetery in Hastings at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.
Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Stroke Association
at www.stroke.org
or to the St. Joseph's Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA, 19031 www.stjosephvilla.org.