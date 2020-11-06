1/
Gladys Florence (Yeager) Pavlock
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PHILADELPHIA - Gladys Florence Pavlock, 87, of Philadelphia, and formerly Curwensville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at St. Joseph Villa in Flourtown, outside Philadelphia.

Born Feb. 3, 1933, in Hastings, she was the daughter of Merle and Florence (Nelson) Yeager of Hastings.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, L. James Pavlock and brother, Tom Yeager.

Gladys is survived by her two sons James Pavlock of Philadelphia, and Tom Pavlock (wife Julia) of Jupiter, FL and three grandchildren: Samantha, Jacob and Victoria Pavlock of Jupiter, FL. Also surviving are her three siblings Delora Carruba of Ellicott City, MD, Merle Yeager of Philipsburg, and Russell Yeager of Hastings, along with brother-in-law Dewey Pavlock of Hanover, sister-in-law Olivia Yeager of Columbia, MD and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gladys attended Mercy Hospital nursing school in Altoona and later received her BS degree in Nursing from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She worked many years as a pediatrics nurse at Clearfield Hospital, before working as a school nurse for 20 years in Curwensville before retiring in 1992.

James and Gladys were married for 42 years. Gladys enjoyed cooking, decorating, travel and sharing time with her family and friends.

Gladys was a member of St. Timothy's Church in Curwensville and St. Francis Xavier Church in Philadelphia.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated with relatives and friends at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14 at St. Francis Xavier Church, 2319 Green St., Philadelphia, PA. Visit www.dinanfuneralhome.com.

Committal will be at St. Joseph's Mission Cemetery in Hastings at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 16.

Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Stroke Association at www.stroke.org or to the St. Joseph's Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA, 19031 www.stjosephvilla.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Moriconi Funeral Home Inc
1303 Bigler Ave
Northern Cambria, PA 15714
(814) 948-8050
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moriconi Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved