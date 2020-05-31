Gladys M. Brady
1934 - 2020
LAJOSE - Gladys M. Brady, 85, of LaJose, went home to be with the Lord, on Monday, May 18, 2020 in the comfort of her home.

She was born Sept. 14, 1934 to Herbert Feltwell and Evelyn (Bennett) Mills in Mahaffey.

Gladys attended Five Points Church in LaJose.

She enjoyed baking, cooking, camping, and most of all spending quality time with her family.

She is survived by a son, William E. Brady and wife Geraldine of DuBois; daughter, Sherryetta M. Westover and husband Ronald of LaJose; and daughter, Tena D. Brady also of LaJose; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Feltwell and Evelyn (Bennett) Mills; her son, Ronald D. Brady; and two grandsons, Christopher A. Westover and William E. Brady II.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Harmony Cemetery.

The Waldron Funeral Home of Mahaffey have been entrusted with the arrangements.

To share a memory or leave an online condolence please log on to www.mccabewaldronfh.com.

Published in The Progress from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Waldron Funeral Home
831 Market St
Mahaffey, PA 15757
(814) 277-9911
