GLADYS M. SHOPE



Gladys M. Shope, 105, of Clearfield died on Monday, June 17, 2019 at Mountain Laurel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.



She was born on Nov. 20, 1913 in Woodland, a daughter of the late Ephraim S. and Katie (Wisor) Davis.



Mrs. Shope, along with her husband Howard, owned and operated Gladys Ceramic Shop for 10 years. Prior to that, she worked at the former Keller Oil Company, Hyde and the M. Guy Steward Car Dealership, Clearfield.



She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Clearfield were she sang in the church choir and was very involved in the Sunday School program, both as being a teacher and former treasurer. She was also a former member of the Order of the Eastern Star and the Bradford Grange.



She is survived by two children, Elmer Shope and wife Barb of Clearfield and Janice F. Shope of Clearfield; two grandchildren, Lori Shope and Douglas Shope and wife Sharon; one great-granddaughter; three great-grandsons; and a brother, Norman Davis of Woodland.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Howard A. Shope on Jan. 4, 1974 and whom she wed Feb. 28, 1935 in Clearfield. She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Kathryn Irwin, Florence Lewis, Vandla Jane Davis, Mona Bell Davis; and six brothers, James, John, Elmer, Rex, Groff and Robert Davis.



Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home & Crematory, Clearfield on Saturday at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Mark Brower officiating.



Interment will be at Crown Crest Memorial Park, Hyde.



Friends will be received at the funeral home on Friday from 2-5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10-11 a.m.



Published in The Progress from June 19 to June 20, 2019