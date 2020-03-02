|
|
PHILIPSBURG - Gladys M. Westwood, 99, of Philipsburg, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Mountain Laurel Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Clearfield.
Born Dec. 30, 1920 in Philipsburg, she was a daughter of the late Thomas W. and Catherine Louise (Gross) Ridgway.
Gladys was a 1938 graduate of Philipsburg High School and enjoyed gardening. She loved her family and was an active member of the First Church of Christ, having been a member of the Edith Shimel Missionary Society, a Sunday school teacher and superintendent, Sunday school treasurer and a trustee.
On Aug. 24, 1941 in Clymer, she married G. Robert Westwood, who preceded her in death on Jan. 22, 1986.
Gladys will be sadly missed by a son, Glenn R. Westwood and his wife Connie, of Philipsburg; a daughter-in-law, Mary Westwood of Bethlehem; four grandchildren, Aaron Westwood and his wife Wendy of Easton, Susan Westwood-Denenberg and her husband Jon of Lafayette Hill, Gregory Westwood and his wife Lyndsay of Philipsburg and Christopher Westwood of Philipsburg; five great-grandchildren, Jed, Layla, Zoe, Piper and Maezee; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Gladys was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Lee Westwood; three brothers, Thomas W. Ridgway Jr., Robert L. Ridgway Sr. and Fred J. Ridgway Sr.; and two sisters, Rose Marie Quick and Shirley Smithgall.
A funeral service will be held the First Church of Christ, 1437 Tyrone Pike, Philipsburg, on Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ryan Parish officiating.
Gladys will be laid to rest next to her husband at Philipsburg Cemetery.
Friends will be received at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, on Thursday, March 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. and at the church on Friday, from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at 11 a.m.
Memorial contributions in Gladys's memory may be made to the First Church of Christ, 1437 Tyrone Pike, Philipsburg, PA 16866.
Online condolences to the family may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020