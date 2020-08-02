1/
GLEN MAZOFF
1943 - 2020
SMITHMILL - Glen Mazoff, 76, of Smithmill, passed away at his residence on Aug. 1, 2020.

Born Nov. 26, 1943, he was the son of Tony and Mary Jane (Davis) Mazoff.

He graduated from Moshannon Valley High School in 1962. He worked as an electrician and was a member of IBEW No. 743.

On Nov. 10,1962 he wed the former Joyce Bierlair.

He is proceeded in death by his parents; daughter, Monique Mazoff DiYanni; and granddaughter, Shawna DiYanni.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Mazoff; and his son Damon and his wife Becky of Johnson City, Tenn. Also surviving are grandchildren, Alex, Caleb and Abby Mazoff; Rachelle Farquhar, Tyler and Shane DiYanni; and great grandson, Rhett Farquhar.

Glen enjoyed playing softball and hunting. He coached teener league and Little League baseball. His favorite football teams were the Pittsburgh Steelers and Ohio State.

Glen was a member of the Hollidaysburg CMA church and Masonic Lodge 515 of Osceola Mills.

All services are private at the convenience of the family and under the direction of Funeral Director Robert Reed.

Published in The Progress from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
