Glenn 'Gus' Allen Yeager, 81, Clearfield died on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at his home.
He was born on Nov. 8, 1938 in Clearfield, a son of the late Austin and Alta (Read) Yeager.
Gus retired from the U.S. Army Reserves where he was a member of the military police. He had also owned and operated Yeager Trucking.
He was a member of Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Clearfield and a member and past exhalted ruler of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge 540, Clearfield. Gus was member of the Penfield Fireman's Club and the Clearfield American Legion.
He is survived by his wife, Thresa 'Tickie' R. (McGovern) Yeager whom he wed June 7, 1958; two sons, Thomas Robin Yeager and wife Suzy of Penfield, and Shawn Allen Yeager and companion Lori Shope of Clearfield; ten grandchildren; and a foster daughter, Sandy Bell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Scott Allen Yeager; and a brother, Lynn R. Yeager.
A memorial service will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Clearfield on Wednesday at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Mark S. Brower officiating.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3-7 p.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Elks National Foundation, 2750 N. Lakeview Ave., Chicago, IL 60614; or to the .
Published in The Progress from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020