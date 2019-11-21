|
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - Glenn Thomas Bailey, 68, formerly of Clearfield, passed awayn on Nov. 5, 2019 from complications of a massive stroke at Williamsburg Hospice House in Virginia.
Mr. Bailey was born Nov. 14, 1950 in Clearfield to Walter Alvin Bailey and Coral Mary (Lawyer) Bailey. He was a long-time resident of Newport News/Hampton, recently moving back to his hometown in Clearfield.
Upon graduation from Williamsport College, Glenn moved from Pennsylvania to Virginia in 1972 to work at Newport News Shipbuilding as a nuclear welder, dept. X18, and retired in December 2013 after 41 years in the yard.
He was a member and advocate for Steelworkers Union 8888 and an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed spending time with his friends playing pool and darts and was a loving and giving dad to his two daughters. In Clearfield, he was a member of Moose Lodge 268 and VFW Post 1785.
He is survived by his two daughters, Heather Bailey and Elizabeth Bailey; his granddaughter, Lilith Ann Fosbrink; his brother, Alvin Bailey and wife Theresa; his sister, Cindy Thompson and husband William; three nephews and many cousins, including longtime friend Allen "Red" Bailey.
Glenn was preceded in death by his father, Walter Bailey; and more recently by his mother Coral Bailey (2016); and his brother, Robert Bailey (2017).
Glenn moved back to Pennsylvania to dedicate himself to help with their medical needs and end-of-life care.
On Dec. 1, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m., there will be a gathering of friends and family held at Moose Lodge 268, 945 Bailor Rd., Curwensville. Please feel free to bring a covered dish and/or your stories to share.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 108R North Second St., Suite 1B, Clearfield, PA 16830.
"Those we love don't go away; they walk beside us every day."
Arrangements are in care of the Cremation Society of Virginia, 7542 W. Broad St., Richmond, Va.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019