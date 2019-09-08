Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
815 State St
Curwensville, PA 16833
(814) 236-1281
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Chelgren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria "Sue" (Smith) Chelgren


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gloria "Sue" (Smith) Chelgren Obituary
GRAMPIAN - Gloria "Sue" Chelgren, 87, of Grampian died on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the Marion Manor, Curwensville.

She was born on July 25, 1932 in Chestnut Grove, a daughter of the late Cecil and Elizabeth (Hoyt) Dunworth Smith.

Mrs. Chelgren was a homemaker and caregiver in other homes. She was known to always be taking care of someone.

She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Grampian.

She is survived by two daughters, Aimee Matthews Jacobson and husband Jake of Mulberry, Fla., and Carol Ireland and husband Brad of Curwensville; three sons, Cecil 'Lynn' Chelgren and wife Sandy of Grampian, Ray Chelgren of Stronach, and Charles Chelgren, Jr. of Grampian; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Donna King and husband Bob of Houston, Texas; a step-brother, Charles Smith and wife Darlene of Oakdale; a step-sister, Barbara Hartzfeld of Margate, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; and her companion, Tom Spingola of Clearfield.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Amos Matthews in 1951, then subsequently preceded in death by her second husband, Charles Chelgren in 1979. She was also preceded in death by a son, Roy Chelgren; a grandson; and a brother, Kenneth J. Dunworth.

Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Curwensville on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ed Gresick officiating.

Interment will follow at Friends Cemetery, Grampian.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the choice of the donor.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.beardsleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now