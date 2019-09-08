|
GRAMPIAN - Gloria "Sue" Chelgren, 87, of Grampian died on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the Marion Manor, Curwensville.
She was born on July 25, 1932 in Chestnut Grove, a daughter of the late Cecil and Elizabeth (Hoyt) Dunworth Smith.
Mrs. Chelgren was a homemaker and caregiver in other homes. She was known to always be taking care of someone.
She was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Grampian.
She is survived by two daughters, Aimee Matthews Jacobson and husband Jake of Mulberry, Fla., and Carol Ireland and husband Brad of Curwensville; three sons, Cecil 'Lynn' Chelgren and wife Sandy of Grampian, Ray Chelgren of Stronach, and Charles Chelgren, Jr. of Grampian; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; a sister, Donna King and husband Bob of Houston, Texas; a step-brother, Charles Smith and wife Darlene of Oakdale; a step-sister, Barbara Hartzfeld of Margate, Fla.; several nieces and nephews; and her companion, Tom Spingola of Clearfield.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Amos Matthews in 1951, then subsequently preceded in death by her second husband, Charles Chelgren in 1979. She was also preceded in death by a son, Roy Chelgren; a grandson; and a brother, Kenneth J. Dunworth.
Funeral services will be held at the Beardsley Funeral Home and Crematory, Curwensville on Wednesday at 11 a.m. with Pastor Ed Gresick officiating.
Interment will follow at Friends Cemetery, Grampian.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. and on Wednesday from 10-11 a.m.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the choice of the donor.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019