GORDON L. BLOOM


1935 - 2019
GORDON L. BLOOM Obituary
CURWENSVILLE - Gordon L. Bloom, 84, of Curwensville, passed in peace on Dec. 18, 2019 in Bradenton, Fla.

Born Dec. 13, 1935 in Curwensville, he was the son of Ansel and Caroline (Williams) Bloom.

He was employed by North American Refractories in Curwensville as a machinist and later as maintenance supervisor until his retirement.

He was a member of the Curwensville United Methodist Church, the Curwensville Noble Lodge 480 F.&A.M. serving as Past Master in 1973, was a member of the Curwensville Municipal Authority, the former Curwensville Jaycees, and served on the tipstaff at the Clearfield Court House.

Gordon was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling with his bowling family at the Clearfield Lanes. He was a member of Silver Sneakers at the YMCA, was accomplished in wood working and cabinet making and also coached Little League and was a fan of the game.

On Dec. 4, 1954 he wed the former Jean L. Price who preceded him in death on Oct. 26, 2015. He was also preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Verna Clare Eshelman and Norma Cramer; and a brother, Monroe Bloom.

He is survived by three sons, Gordon L. Bloom and wife Janice (Hepburn) of Curwensville, Dennis A. Bloom of Grampian and Brett M. Bloom Sr. and wife Dawn (Marshall) of Mt. Pocono; and a daughter, Jeanne A. Bloom and wife Betsy S. Brown of Bradenton, Fla.

Also surviving are grandchildren, Aubrie L. Palmer and husband Josh of Grampian, Justin K. Bloom and wife BJ Shaw of Clearfield, Teague E. Bloom and wife Ashley of Curwensville, Kristi Shanahan and husband Dan of Huntsville, Ohio, Amber D. Capobianco of Mt. Pocono, Brett M. Bloom Jr. and wife Maria of McLean, Va., and Travis R. Bloom and partner Matthieu of Cognet, Manhatten, N.Y.

In addition, he is survived by 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. All of these he loved and touched deeply.

The delight of his later years was walking Wally, Sami and Scooter, one friendly mutt and two loving shih Tzus. Because our pets give us unconditional love and enrich our lives, he would be honored to have donations made to the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830; or Tidewell Hospice, 3355 26th St. W., Bradenton, FL 34205.

"We will always carry your memory in our hearts".

A visitation and Memorial Service will be held on March 28 and 29, 2020.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.

The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
