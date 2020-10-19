HOUTZDALE - Grace Wojtowich, 91, of Houtzdale, passed away Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at Windy Hill Village, Philipsburg.
Born on Sept. 6, 1929 in Greencastle, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary E. (Bryan) Robinson.
She was a member of St. Barbara Polish National Catholic Church, Houtzdale, where she was in the Church Altar Society. She worked for General Cigar Company.
She married John Wojtowich on Feb. 27, 1949. He preceded her in death in 1998.
She will be sadly missed by three children, James Wojtowich of Beccaria, Kenneth Wojtowich of Osceola Mills, and Kathy Sanchez of Houtzdale; one sister, Doris Click of California; five grandchildren, Matthew, Jonathan, Joshua, Kathryn, and Julie; and ten great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Paul, Leonard, Ellis, and Clifford Robinson; and two grandchildren, Tony and Bud.
Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m. on Friday at St. Barbara PNCC, Houtzdale, with the Rev. Fr. John Nesbella as celebrant.
Family will receive friends one hour prior at church.
Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com