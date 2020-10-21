CHAMBERSBURG - H. Roger Acton, 77, of Chambersburg and formerly of Philipsburg, passed away at his home on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020.
Born June 16, 1943 in Philipsburg, he was a son of the late George and Mary A. (Burge) Acton.
Roger was a graduate of the Philipsburg High School, a 1965 graduate of Clarion University and received a Master's degree from Shippensburg University. After teaching a year in Florida, he taught American History at Faust Junior High School in Chambersburg for 29 years. He was a long time member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Philipsburg and a member of the PA Association of School Retirees.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret J. "Peggy" Barnes and her husband John.
He is survived by several cousins. A memorial service will be held at the Dahlgren-Spewock Funeral Home, Inc., 228 N. Centre St., Philipsburg, on Wednesday, Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Fr. Robert McKay IV officiating.
Friends will be received from 12 to 1 p.m.
Burial will be at Philipsburg Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clarion University, 840 Wood St., Clarion, PA 16214; St. Paul's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 170, Philipsburg, PA 16866; or to a charity of one's choice
.
Online condolences and memories may be made at www.dahlgren-spewock.com.