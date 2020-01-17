Home

Beezer-Heath Funeral Home
719 E. Spruce St.
Philipsburg, PA 16866
(814) 342-4310
Hannah T. (Belinda) Orlosky


1933 - 2020
Hannah T. (Belinda) Orlosky Obituary
PHILIPSBURG - Hannah T. Orlosky, 87, of Philipsburg and formerly of West Decatur and Hawk Run, died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Windy Hill Village, PSL, Philipsburg.

Hannah was born on Jan. 8, 1933, in LeContes Mills, a daughter of the late Gabriel John and Mary M. (Mindek) Belinda.

Hannah was first married to Arthur E. Hummel, who preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 1975; she was then married on June 16, 1979, to Michael Orlosky who preceded her in death in July 1995.

She is survived by five daughters: Mary Ann Osewalt, of Houtzdale, and her significant other, James "Jim" Osewalt, Susan Baker, and her husband, Ken, of Claridge, Debra Lynn Wary and her husband, Greg, of Lancaster, Darlene Carol Long and her husband, Michael, of Clearfield and Kimberly Marie Bennett and her husband, Bryan of Philipsburg; eight grandchildren: Lori Clark, Matthew Osewalt, Melanie Warholic, Virginia Perfetta, Samuel Powell, Kaleb Bennett, Bryce Bennett and Kristen Bennett; three great-grandchildren; one sister, Catherine Orlosky, of Lititz; and numerous other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; first and second husbands; a daughter, Bernadette Marie Hummel; and eleven siblings.

Hannah was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Philipsburg. She had been a member of the church's Altar-Rosary Society and previously served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was a longtime resident of the Philipsburg Towers and was very active in the social activities at the towers and in the Philipsburg community.

A funeral service will be held at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg, on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 1 p.m., with Fr. John Gibbons, officiating.

Visitation will be on Monday at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Interment will be in Summit Hill Cemetery, RD Morrisdale.

Memorial contributions may be made in Hannah's memory to the SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 400 S. 4th. St., Philipsburg, PA 16866

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook and share memories at www.beezerheathfh.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020
