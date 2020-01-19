|
MAHAFFEY - Harold LeRoy Swan, 87, of Mahaffey, passed away peacefully at his home under hospice care on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.
Born on March 7, 1932 in Berwinsdale, he was the son of John and Effie Davis Swan.
He served as the Communications Chief in the Infantry Division of the United States Military for eight years.
Harold worked for the Pennsylvania Electric Company for 42 years serving as the Regional Supervisor working out of the Mahaffey office.
After retirement he worked as a teacher for Triangle Tech inspiring electrical knowledge in young students.
He was a member of the Mahaffey United Methodist Church, but attended and provided music contributions to many churches in the local area. Most importantly, he was a family driven man who lived by his faith; loved his family, music, and gardening. Harold loved flowers, and he could often be found tending his beautiful gardens, especially his roses. Harold served as manager of "The Swan Brothers" in the childrens' younger years. He was always seeking out events for the family to perform sharing the word of God through music. Their time spent together with their father, developing and sharing their talent, grew the love of music in Harold's family. Harold appreciated the need to work hard and provide for his family, thus instilling a strong foundation for good work ethic within his children and encouraged them to be successful in everything they undertook.
Harold and his loving wife, Naomi Fohringer of Centre Hall, were married on June 24, 1961. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Shelley Evans of Traverse City, Mich., Dianne Byers (Steve Byers) of Clearfield, Harold (Beth Cornman) Swan II of Indiana, John Swan of Lakeland, Fla., Doug (Rhonda Means) Swan of Richland, Dwight (Sherrilyn McCullin) Swan of Marriottsville, Md., Glenn (Leslie Smith) Swan of Lititz; nine grandchildren, Lindsay Archer (Tryshone), Tyler Byers (Catherine), Sabrina (Daniel) Sandoval, Nicole Carles, Mariah Swan, Myles Keller, Evan Swan, Scott Swan, and Alex Swan; one sister, Kathryn Lytle; two sisters-in-law, Margaret Swan and Virginia Swan; eight great-grandchildren, Shon, Aniah, Ava, Audrey, Autumn, Julian, Hazel, Carver; and many loving nieces and nephews. Harold will be missed by his caregivers who provided loving support for him daily over the last two years. He is predeceased by the following brothers and sisters; Howard, Forest, Clair, Charles, Robert, and Kenneth Swan, Grace Christy, Lois Laing, and Eleanor Swan.
Friends are invited to attend viewing service on Monday, Jan. 20 from 5-9 p.m. at the Lloyd-Dimmick Funeral Home, 91 Rose St., Irvona PA 16656. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. with interment at the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Ansonville.
Memorials can be made to the Mahaffey United Methodist Church, 322 West Main St., Mahaffey PA 15757 or Hospice 365, 119 South Main St., Carrolltown.
Condolences may be offered to the family at https://www.lloyddimmickfh.com/
Published in The Progress from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020