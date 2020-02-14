|
MORRISDALE - Harold Reese Williams, Jr., 89, of Morrisdale, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at Penn Highlands Dubois.
Born May 14, 1930 in Philipsburg, he was the son of the late Harold "Reese", Sr. and Mildred (Hummel) Williams.
He married Maxine (Miller) Williams, who preceded him in death on April 1, 1994; and by his second wife, Ethel (Welker) Williams, who preceded him in death on May 6, 2012.
Surviving are his sons, Walter Williams and his wife Patricia (Patty) of Summit Hill and Omer Williams and his wife Bonny of Blountville, Tenn.; his grandchildren, Walter Williams, Jr. and his wife Bernice of Mill Hall, Kimberly Williams of Morrisdale, Michele Williams of Pennsylvania; Allen Williams of Pennsylvania; Amanda Wisor of Blountville, Tenn.; his great-grandchildren, Haley Weitosh, Hannah Weitosh and Jayden Wisor; his step-children, Harold Welker and his wife Lyla of Mineral Springs,Gerry Lansberry and her husband John of West Decatur; his step-grandchildren, Brent Welker,Jill Stewart and her husband Jim, Dena Olson and her husband Joe, John Lansberry and his wife Kristi; his step-great-grandchildren, Lindsey Olson, Lauren Olson, Justine Stewart, Haley Lansberry and Ethan Lansberry.
Mr. Williams was the last of his generation.
Along with his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by his baby sister, Janet.
Harold was a member of the Summit Hill United Methodist Church, Morrisdale. He was a dairy farmer for 26 years. He worked for Graham Township as road maintenance, and he was part owner of H.R. Williams and Sons Paving, Morrisdale, for more than 20 years. He was a life member of Wallaceton Volunteer Fire Company.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale and again on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Jeff Lauer officiating.
Burial will be at Summit Hill United Methodist Cemetery, Morrisdale.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a .
Published in The Progress from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020