HOUTZDALE - Harold W. "Dewey" Bratton, 78, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
Born Oct. 19, 1941 at home in Irvona to Ronald D. and Jean (Jasper) Bratton.
He was preceded in death by sister, Barbara Jean (Bratton) Donley; brother, Leon "Pete" Bratton; stepmother, Roberta "Bobby" (McGarvey) (Rea) Bratton; and stepsister, Janet (Rea) McCully.
He was the last of his generation.
He is survived by his wife, Carol F. (Martin) Bratton; daughters, Tammy J. (Don) Temchack, Janice E. Thompson, Janeen K. (Dave) Sethman; son, Jeremy W. (Wendi Herrington) Bratton; stepbrothers and stepsisters, James Rea, Sandra (Ken) Rowles, Ruth A. (Don) McCulley, Mike (Jeannie) Rea; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
He was the owner operator of Able Company No.1 in Houtzdale from 1989 thru 2013, providing fire protection equipment and service in central PA. Formerly with Walter Kidde Co. in New Jersey 1963 thru 1989, serving as company president 1986 thru 1989. Active in National Association of Fire Equipment Distributors from its inception, serving multiple terms on the Board of Directors and on the Portable Fire Extinguisher committee from 1965 to 2013. Derived many positive benefits from being an active member of NAFED. Financed and organized the New Jersey Association of Fire Extinguisher Distributors.
He assisted with the formation of the PA Association of Fire Equipment Distributors, enjoyed hunting, traveling, spending time with family and friends, and also enjoyed working with the committees and organizing the BCI Class of "59" reunions and BCI Alumni reunions.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Madera.
Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Jun. 19 to Jun. 20, 2020.