LANSE - Harry James Merritt, 44, of Lanse, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2019, at his residence.
Born April 2, 1975 in Philipsburg, he was the son of Harry Elwood and Patricia Louise (Ostrosky) Merritt, who survive in Lanse.
Also surviving are his wife, Sara (Weaver) Merritt; his siblings, Debbi Kirk and husband Stew, Newport; Billie Jo Moslak and husband Jim, Morrisdale; Sandi Amato and husband Tony, Lecontes Mills; his nieces and nephews, Kristen Kirk, Jimmy Moslak, Stewart Kirk, Ryenne Burns and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.
Harry was a 1993 graduate of West Branch Area High School. He worked for Stahl Sheaffer Engineering, LLC, State College. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 391 F & A.M., Philipsburg; Philipsburg Elks Lodge 1173. He loved his family and friends, hunting, fishing, outdoors and carpentry.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the Winburne Presbyterian Church, Winburne at 11 a.m. with lay minister Gary Jewart officiating.
Burial will be at Kylertown Presbyterian Cemetery, Kylertown, at a later date.
Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Winburne Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 397, Winburne, PA 16879.
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019