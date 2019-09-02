Home

POWERED BY

Services
Strange & Weaver Funeral Service
171 Deer Creek Rd
Morrisdale, PA 16858
(814) 342-2221
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Lanse Evangelical Free Church
Lanse, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Merritt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry James Merritt


1975 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry James Merritt Obituary
LANSE - Harry James Merritt, 44, of Lanse, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2019, at his residence.

Born April 2, 1975 in Philipsburg, he was the son of Harry Elwood and Patricia Louise (Ostrosky) Merritt, who survive in Lanse.

Also surviving are his wife, Sara (Weaver) Merritt; his siblings, Debbi Kirk and husband Stew, Newport; Billie Jo Moslak and husband Jim, Morrisdale; Sandi Amato and husband Tony, Lecontes Mills; his nieces and nephews, Kristen Kirk, Jimmy Moslak, Stewart Kirk, Ryenne Burns and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.

Harry was a 1993 graduate of West Branch Area High School. He worked for Stahl Sheaffer Engineering, LLC, State College. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge 391 F & A.M., Philipsburg; Philipsburg Elks Lodge 1173. He loved his family and friends, hunting, fishing, outdoors and carpentry.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at the Winburne Presbyterian Church, Winburne at 11 a.m. with lay minister Gary Jewart officiating.

Burial will be at Kylertown Presbyterian Cemetery, Kylertown, at a later date.

Family suggests memorial contributions be made to Winburne Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 397, Winburne, PA 16879.

Strange & Weaver Funeral Service, Morrisdale, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 2 to Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now