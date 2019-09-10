|
CURWENSVILLE - Harry Joseph Fye, 94, of Curwensville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019 at his residence.
Born Feb. 1, 1926 in Arnoldtown, Curwensville, he was the son of Dewey and Anna Marie (Duetch) Fye.
Mr. Fye was a meat cutter, having worked for A & P Markets, Goodman's Foodliner, Riverside Markets and Acme Markets during his career.
He was a U.S. Navy Veteran of World War II and also served in the U.S. Naval Reserves until retirement in 1987.
He was an avid sports fan and never missed a sporting event when it involved his children and grandkids.
He was a member of St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville, was a founding member of St. John XXIII Council Knights of Columbus of St. Timothy Church and was First Grand Knight of St. John XXIII Council, was a former member of Clearfield Knights of Columbus Council 409 from 1952 to 2012, a member of Clearfield Fourth Degree Council 952 K of C, a member of the Curwensville American Legion Post 505 and was a past member and former president of Curwensville Borough Council and had temporarily served as the Mayor of Curwensville. He also helped organize the Clearfield Cheese Co. Union Local.
On July 31, 1946 in Cumberland, Md., he wed the former Betty Alice Brunetti who preceded him in death on Dec. 22, 2005.
He was also preceded in death by his parents; a son, Dr. Joseph Fye; two sisters, Kathryn Oberlies and Irene Santini; and three brothers, Dewey Fye Jr., Charles Fye and William Fye.
Surviving are two children, Mollie Ann Pentz and husband Thomas of Lumber City, and Dr. Scott Allen Fye and wife Beth of Huntingdon; and a daughter-in-law Carolyn Fye of Altoona. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, Aimee (Pentz) Brown and husband Bob, Dr. T. Craig Pentz and wife Dr. April, Dr. Brett Fye and wife Michelle, Brandon Fye and companion Ryan Svatora, Eric Fye, Adam Fye and companion Lauren and Julie (Fye) Piper and husband Michael; two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Ava Brown; a brother, Gerald Fye and wife Lillian of Omaha, Neb.; and a sister, Cecelia Jones and husband Ron of Mt. Lebanon.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church in Curwensville on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Fr. L. Stephen Collins as celebrant.
Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery of Curwensville.
Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., and again on Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. when the procession will depart for the church.
The Rosary will be recited by members of St. Timothy Altar and Rosary Society on Friday at 1:45 p.m. Military Honors will be accorded at the cemetery by members of the Clearfield Honor Guard.
The family suggests contributions be made to either St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church or St. John XXIII Council Knights of Columbus at 306 Walnut St., Curwensville, PA 16833.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019