1/1
HARRY M. LUMADUE
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HARRY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
STAUNTON, Va. - Harry M. Lumadue of Staunton, Virginia passed away on Nov. 4, 2020 at Brightview, Baldwin Park.

Born on March 8, 1928 in Woodland, the only son of Harry Martin Lumadue and Iva Mae (Welker) Lumadue.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Charlotte Amon and Beatrice Venegas; his former wife, Betty (Pentz) Lumadue; daughter, Carol Lumadue; and step-son, Robert C. Powers, Jr.

Harry is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Powers) Lumadue; his daughter, Linda (Donald) Burke; his son, Michael (Sue) Lumadue; and granddaughters, Megan (Jason) Brinkerhoff, Janyne Lumadue, and Bethany (Garrett) Cassidy and great-grandson Gavin Cassidy. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Harry is a WWII veteran and joined the US Navy V-12 program on his 17th birthday, immediately after his graduation from Clearfield High School. In 1949 Harry began a long and productive career with the U.S. Postal Service. He was a former Postmaster in Bellefonte before being assigned by Postmaster General William F. Bolger as Postmaster in Staunton, Va., from where he retired in 1990.

Harry enjoyed turkey hunting, canoeing and trout fishing and was an avid bird watcher. He also spent time volunteering at various organizations, most recently the Verona Community Food Pantry where he served as treasurer for many years. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Arrangements are being handled by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Dr., Fishersville, Va.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
619 Lifecore Drive
Fishersville, VA 22939
(540) 932-3600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charlton & Groome Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved