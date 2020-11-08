STAUNTON, Va. - Harry M. Lumadue of Staunton, Virginia passed away on Nov. 4, 2020 at Brightview, Baldwin Park.



Born on March 8, 1928 in Woodland, the only son of Harry Martin Lumadue and Iva Mae (Welker) Lumadue.



In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sisters, Charlotte Amon and Beatrice Venegas; his former wife, Betty (Pentz) Lumadue; daughter, Carol Lumadue; and step-son, Robert C. Powers, Jr.



Harry is survived by his wife, Elizabeth (Powers) Lumadue; his daughter, Linda (Donald) Burke; his son, Michael (Sue) Lumadue; and granddaughters, Megan (Jason) Brinkerhoff, Janyne Lumadue, and Bethany (Garrett) Cassidy and great-grandson Gavin Cassidy. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.



Harry is a WWII veteran and joined the US Navy V-12 program on his 17th birthday, immediately after his graduation from Clearfield High School. In 1949 Harry began a long and productive career with the U.S. Postal Service. He was a former Postmaster in Bellefonte before being assigned by Postmaster General William F. Bolger as Postmaster in Staunton, Va., from where he retired in 1990.



Harry enjoyed turkey hunting, canoeing and trout fishing and was an avid bird watcher. He also spent time volunteering at various organizations, most recently the Verona Community Food Pantry where he served as treasurer for many years. He will be sadly missed by all those who knew and loved him.



Arrangements are being handled by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Dr., Fishersville, Va.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store