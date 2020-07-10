1/
HARRY R. KANOUFF SR.
1938 - 2020
Harry R. Kanouff Sr., 82, of Clearfield died on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at his home.

He was born on Feb. 24, 1938 in West Decatur, a son of the late Harry Woodrow and Mary (Mellott) Kanouff.

Harry served with the United States Navy.

He is survived by his wife, Flora Jane (Curtis) Kanouff, whom he wed April 15, 1994. He is also survived by three daughters, Karen, Aleta Miedl and husband George, and Ilean Ohle and husband Rodney; a son, Harry Kanouff Jr. and wife Amy; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three step-children, Bill Coulter and wife Laura, Dan Coulter, and Wanda Crispel and husband Mark; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, David Kanouff, Toby Kanouff, and Jim Kanouff.

Honoring Harry's wishes, there will be no public services.

PA Simple Cremation, Clearfield is in charge of arrangements.

To sign the on-line guest book go to www.pasimplecremation.com.

Published in The Progress from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
