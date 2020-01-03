|
RAMEY - Heather Lynn Wilson Hutton, 47, of Ramey, passed away Wednesday, Jan.1, 2020 at her home.
Born Nov. 17, 1972 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Ted and Patricia (Tomchek) Wilson of Coalport.
She was a 1990 graduate of Moshannon Valley High School and worked at the Kitko sawmill. She attended several area churches.
She will be deeply missed by her parents; six children, Kaitlin (James) Green, William Kirsch, Sarah, Madison, Carrissa, and Jerin Hutton; and one brother, Paul Wilson.
Friends will be received Sunday from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. at Kruise-Spewock Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Ramey. Pastor Bob Witherow will officiate. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be made at www.kruise-spewock.com.
Published in The Progress from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020