STRONACH - Helen Butler, 86, of Stronach, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Butler was born July 2, 1933 in Clearfield, the daughter of Andrew and Dorothy (Vokes) McCall. She was a homemaker, was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Grampian where she was a member the United Methodist Women and the choir and was strong in her faith.
She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother and she was a musician, having played the accordion, guitar, harmonica, piano and organ.
On April 29, 1955, she wed Ronald Butler who preceded her in death on Feb. 9, 2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Ronald Butler Jr.; and a sister, Patricia Neeper.
Surviving are three children, Robin Butler and spouse Corey Conaway of Clearfield; Rick Butler and spouse Marty, and Todd Butler and spouse Karen, both of Curwensville; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Butler of Reynoldsville.
Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Wendy Horchen, Matthew Butler, Ryan Hess, Brandon Hess, Daniel Butler, Taylor Butler, Krista Bortot, Thad Butler and Cael Butler; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.
In addition, she is survived by four sisters and a brother, Betty Butler, Gail Bonsall, Judy Freeman and husband Bill and Bud McCall and wife Linda, all of Grampian, and Sonya Barr of Clearfield
All are welcome to attend Funeral Services for Helen Butler at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Sixth Street in Grampian on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Edward Gresick officiating.
Private interment will be held at the Friends Cemetery in Grampian at the convenience of the family.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either Orphans of the Storm, 412 Hill St., Curwensville, PA 16833; or the Clearfield County SPCA, 275 21st St., Clearfield, PA 16830.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019