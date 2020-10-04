PHILISPBURG - Helen C. Beveridge, 96, of Philipsburg, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at her residence.
Helen was born on July 9, 1924, in Philipsburg, a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Sura) Czap.
She was an active member of St. John's Orthodox Church, Hawk Run, and the church's Sr. ACRY (American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Youth). She was also a member and past-president of the VFW Auxiliary, Post 3450, Philipsburg; and the Carpathian Club, Hawk Run.
She was employed as a head cook for the Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District until her retirement.
However, Helen is probably best known for her prized pierogi, and her family's food booth at the Centre County Grange Fair known as "Helen's Stand." Helen, along with her sister, Nancy, started the booth at the fair in 1972. Over 40 years later, "Helen's Stand" is a Grange Fair staple and has been known to sell upwards of 20,000 pierogi during the fair.
Helen was married August 1946 in Philipsburg to Harmon "Bo" Myers, who preceded her is death on Feb. 17, 1950. She was then married on Jan. 16, 1954, to Ernest W. Beveridge, who preceded her in death on March 10, 1967.
She was also preceded in death by an infant son, Harry John Beveridge; a daughter, Sandra M. Pedmo; a son, Norman J. "Bo" Myers; a grandson, Christopher Belford; three sisters, Mary Myers, Anna Williams and Margie Czap; three brothers, Andrew, John and George Czap; two sons-in-law, John "Pecky" Pedmo and Kenneth Reams; a sister-in-law, Shirley Czap; and a brother-in-law, Cal Shields.
Helen is survived by four daughters, Gloria Reams, Susan Zelensky and her husband Dan and Nancy Moskel and her husband James, all of Philipsburg, and Connie Dixon and her husband Rhoudy of Morrisdale; one son, Andrew "Pud" Myers of (North) Philipsburg; 13 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; three sisters, Verna Czap and Dorothy Sudik, both of (North) Philipsburg, and Nancy Shields, of State College; one brother, Michael Czap and his wife Josie of Philipsburg; a sister-in-law, Greta Czap of Tyrone; and numerous other extended family members.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home, 719 E. Spruce St., Philipsburg.
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, Hawk Run, with the Very Rev. Protopresbyter David Cochran, celebrant.
Interment will be at Philipsburg Cemetery.
Please adhere to current COVID-19 guidelines.
Memorial contributions may be made in Helen's memory to St. John the Baptist Orthodox Church, C/O Cemetery Fund, 53 Fulton St., Hawk Run, PA 16840-0203.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Beezer-Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Philipsburg.
