|
|
PHILIPSBURG - Helen E. Mandell, 96, of Philipsburg, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 at Windy Hill Village, PSL, Philipsburg.
Born on Dec. 30, 1923 in Munson, she was the daughter of the late William and Petronia (Marcoon) Katules. She married Joseph Mandell on Nov. 11, 1948 in Houtzdale, he preceded her in death on Dec. 22, 1997.
She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osceola Mills and was a member of the Rosary Society of the church.
She was a retired nurses aid for the former Philipsburg State General Hospital and was a graduate of the former Osceola Mills High School.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Katules and Anna George; and three brothers, Frank, Anthony and William Katules.
She is survived by two daughters, Rosemary Clawges and her husband Ross of Philipsburg, and Christine Welshonce and her husband Jim of Gettysburg; one son, Gerald Mandell and his companion Donna Lippert of Grassflat; one sister, Veronica McManus of Long Island, NY; three grandchildren, Andrea Long, Nick Mandell and Cody Mandell; and five great-grandchildren, Carson, Chelsea, Morgan, Hannah and Logan.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Father Robert Horgas celebrant. Burial will be at the St. Joseph Cemetery in Osceola Mills.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 408 Stone St., Osceola Mills, PA 16666.
Heath Funeral Home and Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills, is in charge of the arrangements.
To sigh the online guestbook, go to www.heathfuneral.com.
Published in The Progress from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020