SEVERN, Md. - Helen Eileen Clapsadle 72, of Severn, Md., passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at her residence after a short illness.
Born Oct. 21, 1948 in Clearfield, she was the daughter of Russell A. and Eleanor E. (Bolents) Hile.
Mrs. Clapsadle had worked as a bookkeeper.
On Aug. 11, 1972 she wed Carl L. Clapsadle in Maryland who survives along with two beloved children, Jennifer Grigsby and her husband Jamie of South Carolina, and Amy Thomas of Maryland.
Also surviving is a niece, Diana Hile Reese of Florida; seven grandchildren, April Hile, Quentin Thomas, Connor Grigsby, Braden Grigsby, Jaxon Grigsby, Spencer Grigsby, and Ella Grace Grigsby.
In addition, she is survived by two brothers, James Hile, and Thomas Hile and his wife Ruth, both of Clearfield; a sister, Barbara E. Bickel and her husband Arthur of Grampian; and several in-laws, Kenneth Clapsadle, Kaye Wink, John Clapsadle and his wife Barbara, and Sara Forte, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Grampian with the Rev. Fr. L. Stephen Collins as Celebrant.
Interment will follow at St. Bonaventure's Cemetery in Grampian.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice
.
The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements.