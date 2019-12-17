|
OSCEOLA MILLS - Helen G. Ballock, 81, of Heartside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in State College, and formerly of Osceola Mills, died on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at the Mount Nittany Medical in State College, with her family present.
Born on April 12, 1938 in Osceola Mills, she was the daughter of the late William A. and Helen G. (Wertz) Crain.
She married William J. Ballock on July 11, 1964 in Osceola Mills; he preceded her in death on Nov. 21, 2000.
She was a member of the New Life Center in Philipsburg.
She was a retired administrative assistant at the Nuclide Corporation in State College, and a 1956 graduate of the former Osceola Mills High School.
In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by one grandson, Adam Burns; and one sister, Jean Smeal.
She is survived by one daughter, Sharon Rubio of DuBois; two sons, William J. Ballock of Pennsylvania Furnace, and Brian D. Ballock and his wife Jennifer of Houtzdale; three sisters, Margaret Crispell and her husband Peter of Philipsburg, Joann Junker of Philipsburg, and Dorothy Mann of Osceola Mills; one brother, Richard G. Crain of Philipsburg; seven grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, De. 21, 2019 at the New Life Center in Philipsburg, with the Rev. John Dill officiating.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to funeral time at the church.
Floral arrangements will be accepted at the new Life Center in Philipsburg.
Heath Funeral Home and Cremations LLC in Osceola Mills is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Progress from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019