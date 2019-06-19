HELEN J. BERGER



CURWENSVILLE - Helen Jane Berger, 94, formerly of Grampian, passed away Sunday June 16, 2019 at Ridgeview Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Curwensville.



Born May 4, 1925 in Stronach, she was the daughter of John and Mary (Celnick) Pushkow.



Helen had worked as a secretary most of her working life and was retired from Hepburnia Coal Co. in Grampian.



She was a member of St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Grampian, where she was a longtime member of St. Theresa's Guild, had been the co-director of the religious education program, was a longtime instructor for the 1st Holy Communion Class, and was dedicated to the Holy Blessed Mother.



Her hobbies included flower gardening, crafting and quilting, working with stained glass, artistic painting and baking.



On June 19, 1954 at St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church, she wed Paul Joseph Berger, who preceded her in death on July 5, 1992. She was also preceded in death by her parents and a daughter-in-law, Bobbie Berger in 2003.



Surviving are four children, John P. Berger and wife Catherine of DuBois, Thomas J. Berger of Cocoa, Fla., Mary Ann Stephens and husband Jerry of Curwensville, and Joseph E. Berger and wife Viki of Mercer.



Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, Nancy Jo Berger of Boston, Norman Berger and wife Angela of Reynoldsville, Stacey Duttry and husband Jo of DuBois, Jenna Harris and significant other Marce Mayle of East Palestine, Ohio, Paul Stephens and wife Kristy, Travis Stephens and wife Jamie, Jordan Stephens and Noah Stephens, all of Curwensville, Anthony Berger and wife Kayce of Hermitage, Andrea Brandon and husband Sly of Denver, Colo., Janeen Long and husband Adam of Tacoma, Wash., and Janette Zaman and husband Seth of Mercer; as well as 13 great-grandchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church in Grampian on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 10 a.m., with the Rev. Fr. Joseph Staszewski as Celebrant.



Interment will be at St. Bonaventure Cemetery in Grampian.



Friends will be received at the Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville on Thursday June 20, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Friday from 9 to 9:30 a.m., when the procession will depart for the church.



The Rosary will be recited by members of St. Theresa Guild



The family suggests contributions be made to St. Bonaventure Roman Catholic Church 306 Walnut St., Curwensville, PA 16833.



The Chester C. Chidboy Funeral Home, Inc. of Curwensville is in charge of the arrangements. Published in The Progress from June 19 to June 20, 2019