PHILIPSBURG - Helen L. Dixon, 72, of Philipsburg, and formerly of Sandy Ridge, died on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at her home.
Born on March 3, 1947 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Geraldine (Carper) Light Coover.
She married William F. Dixon on Aug. 6, 2005 in Sandy Ridge, who survives at home. She was previously married to Richard G. Wheland, Sr. on July 16, 1966; he preceded her in death on Sept. 22, 1997.
She was of the Christian faith.
She had worked at Charles Navasky & Company and Viceroy Sports Wear. She was a member of the Knitwit knitting club.
In addition to her parents and first husband, she was preceded in death by a step-daughter, Margie Sizemore.
Along with her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Geraldine Krouse and her husband Greg of West Decatur, and Tracy Martin and her husband John of Kylertown; one step-daughter, Donna Dixon and her husband Allen Root of Clearfield; two sons, Richard Wheland and his wife Bethann of Osceola Mills, and Clayton Wheland and his fiancee Lindsey of Osceola Mills; three step-sons, William Dixon, Jr. and his wife Sonya of Clearfield, Robert Dixon and his wife Addie of Arkansas, and Vincent Dixon and his wife Stephanie of Shawsville; seven grandchildren, Bob, Aaron, Timmothy, Travis, Trenton, Skylar and Shyla; ten step-grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at the Heath Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC in Osceola Mills with the Rev. Richard E. McCahan, Jr. officiating.
Burial will be at the Baughman Cemetery in RD Tyrone.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday from 10 a.m. to funeral time at the funeral home.
Published in The Progress from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019